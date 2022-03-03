Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 1,213,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,193,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of -1.74.

Get Waitr alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 5,865.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,108 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waitr by 321.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 84,580 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Waitr by 71.4% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waitr by 170.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.