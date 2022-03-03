Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.32. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 641,607 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$291.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

