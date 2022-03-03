Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $286.72

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $286.72 and traded as low as $273.00. Watsco shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $286.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

