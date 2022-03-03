Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WFTSF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

