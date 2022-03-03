Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.