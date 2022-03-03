Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Wesfarmers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
