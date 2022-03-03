Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

