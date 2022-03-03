West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 0.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $99.96. Approximately 257,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,596% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.