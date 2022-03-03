Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $9.09. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 6,042 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 345,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,955,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

