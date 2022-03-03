Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $9.09. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 6,042 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
