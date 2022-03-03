Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

