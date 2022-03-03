Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 555,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

