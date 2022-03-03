WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, WeTrust has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $320,413.54 and approximately $15.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00034608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00104210 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

