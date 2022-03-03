XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 106,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

