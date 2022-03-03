XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.57

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $9.30. XBiotech shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 70,432 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $295.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

