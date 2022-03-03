YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in YETI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.