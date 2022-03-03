Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 34,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,878. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
