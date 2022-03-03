Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will announce $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetEase.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $92.38 on Thursday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

