Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will announce $191.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.88 million and the lowest is $184.70 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $169.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $777.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $806.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $813.79 million, with estimates ranging from $746.40 million to $902.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. STORE Capital has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

