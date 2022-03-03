Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $885.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.23 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $218.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

