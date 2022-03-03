Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 109.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

