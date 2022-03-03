Zacks: Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Isoray stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,665. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.49.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

