Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $850.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

