Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.11 Million

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to post $248.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $177.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

