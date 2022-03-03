Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.