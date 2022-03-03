Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

