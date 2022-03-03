Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.45. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.05 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.50 and its 200 day moving average is $316.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

