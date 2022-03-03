Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report $10.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.38 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $42.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.99 billion to $42.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $556.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

