Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $4.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the highest is $6.19. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $19.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $24.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $20.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 112,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

