Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE:FSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flexible Solutions International.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

