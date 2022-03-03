Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $666.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. Stericycle reported sales of $668.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -187.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

