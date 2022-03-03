Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $666.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. Stericycle reported sales of $668.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SRCL opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -187.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
