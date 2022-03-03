ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.57. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 45,830 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

