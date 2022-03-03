Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.
About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)
See Also
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.