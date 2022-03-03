Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $114.22 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 113025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,306,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

