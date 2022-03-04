$0.36 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.