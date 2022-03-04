$0.36 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

