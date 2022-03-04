-$0.49 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.