-$0.49 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.23.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
