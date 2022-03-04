$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.95. Equifax has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

