10,400 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. ArcBest accounts for about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,009,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. 8,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,949. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

