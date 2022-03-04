10,600 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

