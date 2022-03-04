1,217,631 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,217,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.