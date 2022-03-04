129394 (CRN.TO) (CRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25. 129394 has a one year low of C$7.63 and a one year high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

