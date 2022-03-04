151,564 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.23% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.