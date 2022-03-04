17,400 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Micron Technology accounts for 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 1,358,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,272,799. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

