23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.73

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.73 and last traded at 3.80, with a volume of 161849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.15 and its 200 day moving average is 7.74.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,087,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 254,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 11.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

