4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $557,641.64 and approximately $72,376.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

