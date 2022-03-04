$574.47 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $574.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the highest is $576.40 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $463.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.50. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

