60,444 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

BROS opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

