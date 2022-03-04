832,805 Shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 832,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.78% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,767,657 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 121.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,406,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 1,243.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria Johnson purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 561,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

GOED stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.12. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

