AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. 77,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The company has a market cap of $262.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

