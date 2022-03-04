Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.40

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASCI traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 295.80 ($3.97). The stock had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846. The company has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 295 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 406.05 ($5.45).

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.