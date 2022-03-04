Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Position Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,689. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

