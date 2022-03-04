Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephanie Bruce Buys 40,000 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($106,802.63).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 181.95 ($2.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 181.30 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.77.

Get Abrdn alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on shares of Abrdn in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.