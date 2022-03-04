Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. Accenture reported sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $59.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 30.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

